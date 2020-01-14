Pacers' Brian Bowen II: Returns to action
Bowen (wrist) had nine points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist over 21 minutes in Monday's G League win over Capital City.
Bowen had missed the past several games with a wrist injury, but he was able to return with a slightly limited role Tuesday. It wouldn't be surprising to see his role increase as the team eases him back into playing time.
