Bowen (hand) played 36 minutes Saturday for the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants in their 113-93 win over the Erie Bayhawks, finishing with 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

Bowen had missed the Mad Ants' previous three games while tending to the hand injury. Now apparently healthy again, Bowen, a two-way player, is expected to see the bulk of his opportunities this season at the G League level rather than with the Pacers. Over 10 appearances with Fort Wayne, the wing is averaging 13.6 points (on 40.9 percent shooting from the field), 8.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 three-pointers in 34.3 minutes per game.