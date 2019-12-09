Pacers' Brian Bowen: Inactive Saturday
Bowen (wrist) did not play in Saturday's G League win against the Raptors 905.
Bowen was coming off his most productive game of the season Thursday, but he missed Saturday's game as a result of a wrist injury. The severity of the injury is unclear, but his next chance to play will come Tuesday against Lakeland.
