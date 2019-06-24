Pacers' Brian Bowen: Lands two-way deal with Indiana

Bowen agreed Friday with the Pacers on a two-way contract, Robert General of The Indianapolis Star reports.

A McDonald's All-American coming out of high school in 2017, Bowen never suited up at the collegiate level after the NCAA ruled him ineligible to play at Louisville due to his father receiving impermissible benefits. The 6-foot-7 forward ended up moving on to Australia to play with the Sydney Kings in 2018-19, averaging 6.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest. The Pacers will now bring Bowen aboard and oversee his development as one of two two-way players on their roster. His contract enables him to spend up to 45 days in the NBA in 2019-20, with most of Bowen's opportunities instead likely to come with the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants.