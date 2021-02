Bowen recorded 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 16 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 41 minutes in Friday's 109-108 win over Agua Caliente.

Bowen was part of the starting lineup Friday, and he posted a strong double-double with a team-high 16 rebounds in the win. He's started nine of the first 11 games of the G League season and is averaging 12.5 points and 8.3 rebounds over 35.2 minutes per contest.