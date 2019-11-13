Bowen played three minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 111-85 win over the Thunder, finishing with two points (1-2 FG).

With the Pacers missing five players due to injury, Bowen -- one of Indiana's two two-way players -- had the rare opportunity to dress for the NBA team. After the game turned into a blowout in the second half, Bowen received the opportunity to make his NBA debut as coach Nate McMillan emptied the bench. While Bowen was able to collect his first points in garbage time, he's unlikely to earn a spot in McMillan's rotation as a result.