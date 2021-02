Bowen posted 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal over 34 minutes in Tuesday's 106-103 loss to the BayHawks.

Bowen came off the bench for the first time this season during Tuesday's matchup, but he still played a significant role for the Mad Ants and came within one rebound of a double-double. While it's not yet clear whether he'll return to the starting five, Bowen should remain involved going forward.