Bowen had 13 points (4-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block over 36 minutes in Sunday's G League loss to Canton.

Bowen had been electric on the scoreboard over the past three contests as he averaged 25.7 points during that span, and while he quieted down in the scoring column Sunday, he still managed to record a double-double. The 21-year-old is now averaging 15.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game this season.