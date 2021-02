Bowen tallied 22 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, five steals and two assists over 38 minutes in Wednesday's 125-120 loss to Westchester.

Bowen was transferred to the G League after failing to get much playing time with the Pacers this year. He was the top player for the Mad Ants during the season opener, leading the team in scoring, rebounds and steals while playing a team-high 38 minutes. He should continue to see plenty of run during the four-week bubble in Orlando.