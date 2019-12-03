Pacers' Brian Bowen: Posts double-double Monday
Bowen accumulated 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 39 minutes in Monday's win against Rio Grande Valley.
Bowen has now topped 20 points in back-to-back games and recorded another double-double Monday as the Mad Ants picked up the narrow win against the Vipers. The 6-foot-6 forward is averaging 10.9 points and 7.1 rebounds over his first eight G League games.
