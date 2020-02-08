Bowen had 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 14 rebounds and one steal over 40 minutes in Friday's G League loss to Wisconsin.

Bowen has had slightly inconsistent output this season despite relatively consistent minutes, but he managed to record his first double-double in over two months Friday. The 21-year-old is averaging 13.8 PPG and 7.4 RPG this season.