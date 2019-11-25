Pacers' Brian Bowen: Racks up 10 boards
Bowen posted four points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block over 36 minutes in Sunday's win against Windy City.
Bowen hasn't made much of an impact on the scoreboard over his first five games in the G League as he's averaged eight points per game. However, his season-high 10 rebounds brought his average up to 6.8 rebounds per game this year, which helps to prop up the 6-7 forward's value for the Mad Ants.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...