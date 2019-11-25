Bowen posted four points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block over 36 minutes in Sunday's win against Windy City.

Bowen hasn't made much of an impact on the scoreboard over his first five games in the G League as he's averaged eight points per game. However, his season-high 10 rebounds brought his average up to 6.8 rebounds per game this year, which helps to prop up the 6-7 forward's value for the Mad Ants.