Bowen re-signed with the Pacers on a two-way contract Friday, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

The 22-year-old forward was on a two-way deal last season as well. He saw 31 NBA minutes, totaling six points, seven rebounds and one block. In the G League, he saw 33.9 minutes per game, averaging 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals.