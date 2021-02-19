Bowen recorded 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 34 minutes in Thursday's 113-109 loss to Santa Cruz.

Bowen has continued to serve as a starter for the Mad Ants early in the G League season, and he was one of six players to score in double figures against Santa Cruz on Thursday. He led the team in playing time, but he was unable to lead Fort Wayne to a win over the Warriors. Through the first six games of the season, the 22-year-old is averaging 11.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over 34.2 minutes per contest.