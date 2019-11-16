Pacers' Brian Bowen: Scores 14 against Maine
Bowen posted 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block over 25 minutes in Friday's loss to the Red Claws.
Bowen saw a season-low 25 minutes after averaging 32 minutes per game over the first two contests, but he was efficient with a season-high 14 points. The 21-year-old has averaged 9.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over the first three games of the 2019-20 campaign.
