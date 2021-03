Bowen posted 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one block over 37 minutes in Friday's 111-107 win over the Swarm.

Bowen was limited to just 11 points across the past two matchups, but he was a key contributor in Friday's season finale against Greensboro. During his second season with the Mad Ants, Bowen averaged 11.9 points and 7.5 rebounds over 34.2 minutes per game.