Bowen (groin) played the final 5:06 of Sunday's 129-96 loss to the Clippers, contributing three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 FT) and one rebound.

Bowen and Jalen Lecque (ankle) were the last of the Pacers' 12 active players to leave the bench well after the outcome had been decided. The second-year forward looks healthy again after being sidelined for just over a month with a left groin strain, but he's a long way away from seeing consistent minutes in the Indiana rotation. Bowen's most meaningful playing time will likely come at the G League level in 2020-21.