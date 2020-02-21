Pacers' Brian Bowen: Solid output in loss
Bowen had 22 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 35 minutes in Wednesday's G League loss to Greensboro.
Bowen has logged double-digit point totals in seven of his last eight appearances, although his impact in other areas has usually been somewhat limited. The 21-year-old is averaging 14.7 PPG and 7.4 RPG in his first season of G League action.
