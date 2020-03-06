Pacers' Brian Bowen: Spot start Friday
Bowen will start Friday against the Bulls, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
T.J. Warren (leg) is sidelined, and coach Nate McMillan will opt to keep the second unit together as much as possible by starting Bowen. The rookie has totaled 14 minutes for the Pacers this season, racking up four points, three rebounds and one block.
