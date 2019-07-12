Pacers' Brian Bowen: Strong all-around line in loss
Bowen (back) furnished 17 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes during the Pacers' 94-79 loss to the Raptors in a Las Vegas Summer League game Thursday.
Bowen's scoring total checked in second on the team for the night and served as the latest example of his strong play overall in Las Vegas. The 20-year-old had missed the Pacers' prior game against the Hawks on Tuesday due to back soreness but is averaging 12.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 30.0 minutes over three games.
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...