Pacers' Brian Bowen: Strong all-around line in loss

Bowen (back) furnished 17 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes during the Pacers' 94-79 loss to the Raptors in a Las Vegas Summer League game Thursday.

Bowen's scoring total checked in second on the team for the night and served as the latest example of his strong play overall in Las Vegas. The 20-year-old had missed the Pacers' prior game against the Hawks on Tuesday due to back soreness but is averaging 12.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 30.0 minutes over three games.