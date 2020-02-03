Bowen had four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 31 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Canton.

Despite playing 31 minutes Saturday, Bowen was selective with his shot selection and only ended up with a 33.3 percent field goal conversion rate. The 21-year-old has generally been more productive for the Mad Ants this season, averaging 13.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.