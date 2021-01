The Pacers announced Friday that Bowen has been assigned to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants ahead of the 2020-21 G League season in Orlando.

Bowen only played five minutes for the Pacers to begin the season, but he'll now be away from the team for the G League season. He'll join teammates Jalen Lecque and Cassius Stanley in the four-week bubble. The 22-year-old started 28 of the 29 games for Fort Wayne in the G League last year, averaging 16.1 points and 7.7 rebounds over 33.9 minutes per contest.