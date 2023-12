Brown finished with 13 points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Monday's 122-112 victory over Boston.

Brown wasn't efficient from the field but delivered strong all-around production during the In-Season Tournament win. He extended his double-digit scoring streak to nine games and has recorded multiple steals five times during that stretch, averaging 14.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 33.0 minutes per contest.