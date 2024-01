Brown (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Celtics, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Brown missed Saturday's game against Boston as the second half of a back-to-back set, but he'll be able to suit up for the third time in the last four matchups Monday. Over his last two appearances, he's averaged 16.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per game.