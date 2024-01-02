Brown (knee) could return as soon as Wednesday's game versus the Bucks, Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast reports.

Brown has missed the past five games for the Pacers, but coach Rick Carlisle is hopeful to have him back against the Bucks. That would be fortunate timing for Indiana, as it sounds like Andrew Nembhard will miss at least Wednesday's game with a back injury. Brown has been terrific for the Pacers this season, posting averages of 11.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 three-pointers.