Brown is questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz due to a right knee bone bruise.

Brown was great against his former team Sunday, posting 18 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals in 33 minutes, but he appears to have suffered an injury during the contest as well. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but Aaron Nesmith (shins) is also questionable, so Indiana's wing depth may be depleted versus the Jazz.