Brown chipped in 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 37 minutes during Monday's 112-105 loss to the Bulls.

Brown scored 24 points in his Pacers debut, and while he has struggled to replicate those numbers in his following outings, he posted a season-high mark in rebounds in this one. Brown holds a secondary role on offense behind the likes of Myles Turner, Tyrese Haliburton and perhaps Bennedict Mathurin, but he's getting the job done when called upon duty. Brown has double-digit points in two of his first three appearances with Indiana.