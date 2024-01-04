Brown (knee) tallied 15 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes Wednesday in the Pacers' 142-130 win over the Bucks.

Brown's team-high four turnovers and team-high six fouls were minor defects on an otherwise solid line as he made his return from a five-game absence due to a bone bruise in his knee. The versatile 27-year-old had averaged just 8.5 points on 42.3 percent shooting from the floor and 7.1 percent shooting from long distance in his six appearances prior to missing action with the knee injury, but his performance Wednesday was a hopeful sign that the time off allowed Brown to return to top form.