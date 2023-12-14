Brown provided nine points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 140-126 loss to the Bucks.

Brown almost walked away with a low-volume triple-double in the loss, ending with nine points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Although he has been a little underwhelming this season, Brown continues to do more than enough to be rostered in all formats. He won't light things up on the offensive end very often but typically chips in across multiple categories, much like he did Wednesday.