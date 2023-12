Brown contributed 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 27 minutes during Saturday's 127-109 loss to Minnesota.

Brown was a bit more active on offense than in past games, as he experienced an uptick in usage with Tyrese Haliburton (knee) sidelined, and the former Nuggets guard surpassed the 15-point park for the first time since Dec. 2. Brown is averaging 13.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game across seven December outings.