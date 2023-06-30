The Pacers signed Brown to a two-year, $45 million contract Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Brown was a crucial part of Denver's 2022-23 championship run, but he will head to Indiana on a much bigger contract than the Nuggets could offer. Brown averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.5 minutes across 80 appearances last season. The 26-year-old guard will join his fourth team in six seasons and will bring great positional versatility and perimeter defense to the Pacers. It is unclear if he will start alongside Tyrese Haliburton in the backcourt or bolster the team's bench.