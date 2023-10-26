Brown had 24 points (8-11 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and a steal in 27 minutes in Wednesday's 143-120 win over the Wizards.

Brown signed a two-year, $45 million contract with the Pacers in the offseason after being a key contributor to the Nuggets' NBA Championship during the 2022-23 season. He showed his scoring prowess in the Pacers' season opener and tied with Buddy Hield for the best plus/minus mark at plus-15. Brown will look to continue his momentum Saturday when the Pacers visit the Cavaliers.