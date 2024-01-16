Brown (knee) is inactive for Monday's game against Utah, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports

Brown is dealing with a bone bruise in his right knee, which marks a resurfacing of the same injury that cost him six of Indiana's past 12 games. He logged a full 33-minute workload in Sunday's loss to Denver but will return to the sidelines Monday -- where he'll be joined by Aaron Nesmith (shins) to leave behind a shorthanded cast of wings for the Pacers.