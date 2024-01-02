site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pacers' Bruce Brown: Officially questionable Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Brown (knee) is questionable to play Wednesday against Milwaukee.
Brown has a chance to end his five-game absence Wednesday. The 27-year-old continues to battle a right knee bruise.
