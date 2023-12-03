Brown provided 30 points (11-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 37 minutes during Saturday's 144-129 victory over the Heat.

Tyrese Haliburton (knee) sat out the contest, and Brown ended up working as the Pacers' go-to scorer in his stead, leading the team in shot attempts and points. The 30-point effort was a season-best mark for the forward, surpassing the 24 points he posted Opening Night against Washington. Brown's scoring hasn't been prolific in his first season with Indiana, as he's averaging a modest 12.7 points per game, but he has been fairly consistent of late with double-digit scoring in eight straight contests.