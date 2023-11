Brown totaled 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 132-126 victory over the 76ers.

Brown's scoring comes and goes, but he continues to do a little bit of everything on the stat sheet. Through 11 games this season, Brown is averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 three-pointers.