Brown (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.

Brown missed Saturday's loss to the Magic due to a right knee bruise. Before his absence, he was struggling offensively, averaging just 8.5 points on 42.3 percent shooting over his previous six appearances. If Brown is out again, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin and Aaron Nesmith would be candidates for increased roles again.

