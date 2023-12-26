Coach Rick Carlisle said Brown (knee) won't play Tuesday against the Rockets, Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast reports.
Brown will miss a second consecutive game due to a right knee bruise. Andrew Nembhard started in Brown's place Saturday, but Bennedict Mathurin and Aaron Nesmith are also candidates for increased roles. Brown's next chance to suit up will come Thursday in Chicago.
