Brown ended with 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 132-131 loss to Toronto.

Brown scored in double figures for a fourth consecutive matchup Wednesday, and he also collected multiple steals for the fifth time this year. Across his last six appearances, he's averaged 12.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 31.8 minutes per game.