Brown had 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 121-116 win over the Cavaliers.

Brown has had a somewhat inconsistent start to the season, but he was productive in the scoring and rebound columns during Friday's narrow victory. He's now scored at least 15 points in three of his first five appearances and is averaging 13.4 points and 4.4 rebounds in 31.0 minutes per game to begin the season.