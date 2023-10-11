Brown logged six points (3-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 122-103 preseason loss to the Rockets.

Brown shot just 25 percent from the floor during the Pacers' preseason opener, and he wasn't much more efficient during Tuesday's matchup. However, it's been encouraging to see the 27-year-old handle a starting role with his new team in the preseason after he started in just 31 of his 80 appearances with the Nuggets last year. Brown averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 28.5 minutes per game during the 2022-23 campaign.