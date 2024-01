Brown ended Sunday's 117-109 loss to the Nuggets with 18 points (8-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals in 33 minutes.

Brown led all Pacers in scoring and rebounds while handing out a half-dozen assists and recording a team-high three steals in his first double-double of the year. Brown hauled in 10 or more rebounds for the first time this year, recording at least eight boards in six outings. Brown has scored 15 or more points in four of his last six games.