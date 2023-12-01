Brown finished Thursday's 142-132 loss to the Heat with 15 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes.

The veteran wing continues to provide consistent production in a supporting role for the Pacers. Brown has scored in double digits in seven straight games, averaging 12.6 points, 3.9 boards, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals over 32.0 minutes a night during that stretch, and he's done it while struggling to find his rhythm from beyond the arc -- he's shooting just 21.7 percent (5-for-23) on three-point attempts in that time, a number that could improve rapidly given that Brown shot 37.1 percent from downtown over the prior two seasons.