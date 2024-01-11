Brown chipped in 16 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 victory over Washington.

Brown delivered one of his better performances in recent memory, falling just one rebound should of a double-double. Although T.J. McConnell has been the talk of the town since the Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) injury, Brown could very well see an uptick in production over the coming weeks. If he happens to be available in your league, picking him up makes a lot of sense.