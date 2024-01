Brown (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Brown will return to action following a five-game absence due to a right knee bruise, and he'll slot right back into the starting lineup. He's started all 27 of his appearances this season, averaging 11.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 27 minutes per game, but he may be limited versus Milwaukee.