Brown (knee) is out for Saturday's game versus the Celtics

Brown played 22 minutes against Atlanta on Friday but is likely being held out of the second leg of Indiana's back-to-back Saturday due to precautionary reasons. With Andre Nembhard (back) and Aaron Nesmith (ankle) questionable, Bennedict Mathurin and Buddy Hield could be in store for extended minutes. Brown's next chance to suit up is Monday's rematch with Boston.