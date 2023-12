Brown is out for Saturday's game against the Magic due to a right knee bruise, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The loss of Brown could be a massive one for the Pacers, as he tends to guard the opposition's best perimeter player while giving Tyrese Haliburton another perimeter threat alongside Buddy Hield. Expect Bennedict Mathurin to handle a bigger role on offense here, and Brown's next chance to play will come against the Rockets on Dec. 26.