Hield (foot) is available Thursday against the Bucks, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Hield was questionable ahead of Thursday's matchup but will be able to suit up despite his sore left foot. He's been held to single-digit scoring totals in two of his last five appearances and has averaged 13.0 points and 7.2 rebounds in 27.2 minutes per game during that time.