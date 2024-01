Hield closed Sunday's 117-109 loss to the Nuggets with 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals across 28 minutes.

Hield got his first start since Jan. 6 with Aaron Nesmith (shin) inactive, finishing second on the team in scoring while connecting on a pair of threes and recording a pair of steals in a losing effort. Hield has started in 18 games this season, scoring 15 or more points in 10 outings.