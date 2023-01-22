Hield finished with 22 points (7-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Saturday's 112-107 loss to the Suns.

After being limited to a combined 12 points on 4-for-10 shooting from the field while handling light minutes loads over his previous two games, Hield saw his playing time ramp back up Saturday while the Pacers were able to stay more competitive following a pair of blowouts. The 30-year-old has been hurt by playing without backcourt mate Tyrese Haliburton (knee/elbow) the past six games, with the absence of Haliburton having thus far resulted in more minutes and usage for players like T.J. McConnell, Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin rather than allowing Hield to take on more offensive responsibility.